Bobby Fish Reflects On Undisputed Era’s Ending In NXT

Bobby Fish recently shared his thoughts on how the Undisputed Era came to a close in NXT. The stable fell apart amidst a feud in 2021, and Fish shared his thoughts about the faction’s end during his conversation with Tru Heel Heet.

“If I’m being honest, I don’t think anybody wanted that,” Fish said (per Fightful). “I think that at some point the powers that be thought, but I don’t think they were even sure that they wanted it at that point. I think the pandemic turned everything on its head. I think there were some things that were on with Pat McAfee who was kind of the entity that was going to help us turn babyface with the War Games and all that stuff, which we did. We definitely felt like and I believe WWE felt like we had a babyface run in us and who knows how long that’s gonna go before things were, and then like who knows you can’t predict so especially in pro wrestling.”

He continued, “So I think that decision ended up being because they just ran out of the other options and the pandemic. And everything was, you know, no audiences and everything was changing and now they needed, you know, there’s just, it’s just life. That’s how it goes and I’m a firm believer, my faith tells me that it’s his schedule not ours and there’s a reason for this stuff and he was preparing us for something else, you know, not for the four of us to stay together. And who knows what that is and we may never know, but I have faith that it’ll make sense.”

After the group broke up, three of the members — Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Adam Cole — made their way to AEW. Fish has since left the company, with the final member of the group (Roderick Strong) debuting there in April of this year.