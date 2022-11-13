wrestling / News
Bobby Fish Victorious In First Boxing Match
November 13, 2022 | Posted by
Bobby Fish’s boxing debut was a successful one for the WWE and AEW alumnus. Fightful reports that Fish defeated Boateng Prempeh on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji on Saturday, putting Prempeh down with a second round TKO.
The bout was Fish’s first in boxing and was part of the Global Titans-promoted show in Dubai. Fish has noted that he plans to keep fighting after this bout.
WHAT HAPPENED THERE? 👀@theBobbyFish stops Boateng Prempeh in the second round! 🔥
🥊 #MayweatherDeji
🏟 Coca-Cola Arena
🇦🇪 Dubai, UAE
⏰ 10:00 PM LOCAL TIME
🎟 Tickets On Sale NOW!
📺 LIVE ON PPV pic.twitter.com/ucVKqkaYYa
— Global Titans Fight Series (@GlobalTitansFS) November 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Trent Beretta Says Road Dogg Talked Bad About Him Behind His Back, Hurt His Feelings
- Thunder Rosa Says She’s Able To Jog Again After Back Injury, Address Recent Rumors
- Migos’ Quavo Mentions WWE Goals For Himself and Takeoff In Tribute
- Saraya On Being Inspired By Stone Cold’s WrestleMania Return, Her Health Upon Joining AEW