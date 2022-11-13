Bobby Fish Victorious In First Boxing Match

Bobby Fish’s boxing debut was a successful one for the WWE and AEW alumnus. Fightful reports that Fish defeated Boateng Prempeh on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji on Saturday, putting Prempeh down with a second round TKO.

The bout was Fish’s first in boxing and was part of the Global Titans-promoted show in Dubai. Fish has noted that he plans to keep fighting after this bout.