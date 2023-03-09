Bobby Fulton Expects Tempers To Flare In NWA Jr. Heavyweight Title Match At Big Time Wrestling Show

Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Wrestling is hosting an NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Championship match this weekend, and Fulton expects it to be an emotional bout. Big Time Wrestling’s The Reunion 2: Glory Days Bash takes place on Saturday and will see Kerry Morton defend his title against Brock Anderson and Jarron Fulton with Ricky Morton, Arn Anderson, and Fulton in their respective kids’ corners. Fulton talked about the show and match in an interview with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per WrestleBinge):

On what to expect from the match: “I’m prepared for anything… It’s going to be action-packed, but I just want to say this right now: It’s one thing when I’m in the ring wrestling and when Arn’s in the ring wrestling and when Ricky’s in the ring wrestling, but it’s another thing when our flesh and blood is in there. There’s no doubt tempers are going to flare.”

On the shows’ appeal: “We have a nostalgia-type show… This is our fourth one I believe that’s had tremendous crowds. And that is unheard of today in wrestling.”