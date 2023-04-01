Bobby Lashley Wins 2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal On WWE SmackDown

Bobby Lashley is the 2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, picking up the victory on this week’s Smackdown. Lashley won the battle royal on Friday’s show, last eliminating Bronson Reed to get the win. LA Knight and Braun Strowman were the other two in the Final Four.

Lashley joins previous winners of the battle royal in Madcap Moss, Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Matt Hardy, Mojo Rawley, Baron Corbin, Big Show, and Cesaro.