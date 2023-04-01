wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Wins 2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal On WWE SmackDown
Bobby Lashley is the 2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, picking up the victory on this week’s Smackdown. Lashley won the battle royal on Friday’s show, last eliminating Bronson Reed to get the win. LA Knight and Braun Strowman were the other two in the Final Four.
Lashley joins previous winners of the battle royal in Madcap Moss, Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Matt Hardy, Mojo Rawley, Baron Corbin, Big Show, and Cesaro.
"Who's winning this one?"
"Top Dolla!"
"Why?"
"Because he can't go over the top rope."@MichaelCole @StuBennett #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AZadj8dsVP
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 1, 2023
Your 2023 #AndreTheGiant Battle Royal Winner, The All Mighty @fightbobby! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Sgvg23ycM2
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Was Reportedly Close To AEW Return Prior To Instagram Post
- FTR with Dax Harwood LIVE Report: CM Punk Texts, Powerhouse Hobbs, Shawn Spears, Wardlow, Cash Wheeler
- Arn Anderson Remembers Tully Blanchard Ruining Andre The Giant’s Wine, Andre’s Reaction
- Multiple ‘Big Names’ Were Pitched To Face John Cena At WrestleMania 39