Bobby Lashley on The Hurt Business’ Paying Tribute to Chadwick Boseman at Payback

– SI.com reports that Bobby Lashley commented on The Hurt Business’ recent tribute to late MCU and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman at Payback. The group delivered Black Panther’s trademark “Wakanda Forever” salute in honor of Boseman, who tragically passed away late last month. Bobby Lashley stated the following:

“That means positivity, being proud and being powerful. That’s what that movie character was. It put an African American character, a Black character, in a different light as a superhero. I never really had that growing up. We never really had our black Superman, but that’s what he was. It’s a tragic, amazing story. Boseman was battling cancer but creating some of the greatest movies of our time. We felt it was necessary to pay tribute to him, especially at this time.”