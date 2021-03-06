wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley Segment Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw

March 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Lashley Raw 3-1-21

Bobby Lashley will celebrate his WWE Championship win by kicking off the Almighty Era on next week’s Raw. WWE announced in a promo for Monday’s show that Lashley will hold an “Almighty WWE Title Celebration” alongside the Hurt Business on Monday’s episode.

Thus far, the celebration is the only thing anounced for Raw, which airs Monday on USA Network.

