wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Segment Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw
March 5, 2021 | Posted by
Bobby Lashley will celebrate his WWE Championship win by kicking off the Almighty Era on next week’s Raw. WWE announced in a promo for Monday’s show that Lashley will hold an “Almighty WWE Title Celebration” alongside the Hurt Business on Monday’s episode.
Thus far, the celebration is the only thing anounced for Raw, which airs Monday on USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Parker Boudreaux Being Compared To Brock Lesnar
- Note On Why The AEW Tag Team Title Match Is Opening AEW Revolution
- Arn Anderson On Lex Luger’s Evolution As A Wrestler In WCW, Company Never Fully Committing To The Four Horsemen
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Partying With Hulk Hogan & Dennis Rodman In WCW, Walking In On Rodman & Carmen Electra