Bobby Steveson Recalls Gerald Brisco Attending His WWE Tryout

Bobby Steveson recently looked back at his WWE tryout and said that Gerald Brisco attended the tryout. The former Damon Kemp spoke with Fightful for an interview and talked about his tryout for the company, noting that Brisco was in attendance.

“So when I came down from my tryout, he came and watched,” Steveson said. “So he came and watched and I did my tryout and I, and they took me to Texas Roadhouse for dinner. And I remember it because I forgot what —it was like a little, you know, those little Texas Roadhouse things. You write your name on it. If you bring it, you get like a two for one. Something, I don’t know, it’s a little car thing.”

He continued, “I still have it saved because I always wanted to like, be able to like come back to that with him. You know, ‘I remember 10 years ago, you took me to Texas Roadhouse. I still have the Texas Roadhouse little,’ it literally just looked like this, but said Texas Roadhouse on it. I remember the waitress gave it to us and I remember I put it in my wallet and I saved it because I wanted to like, something to like look back on when having dinner with Brisco.”

Steveson exited WWE in July.