Damon Kemp Says He’s Not Under Contract With WWE Anymore

Damon Kemp is a free agent, noting that he is no longer under contract to WWE. The WWE NXT star, real name Bobby Steveson, posted to social media to announce that he isn’t under contract anymore and to share his booking info.

Kemp wrote:

“As of today I am no longer under contract with WWE. Forever grateful for the people I met and the experiences I’ve had. For business inquiries – [email protected]”

Fightful reports that this is not part of a new round of cuts, and that Kemp was told his contract wouldn’t be renewed. This is similar to Donovan Dijak, who became a free agent late last month when his contract was not removed.

Kemp, the brother of former WWE developmental talent Gable Steveson, signed with the company in 2021 and was part of the No Quarter Catch Crew. His most recent match on WWE TV was a loss to Tavion Heights on the June 25th episode of NXT.