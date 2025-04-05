IWGP World Title Match Announced For NJPW Windy City Riot

Following the main event of Sakura Genesis, an IWGP world heavyweight title match was set up for NJPW Windy City Riot. Hirooki Goto, fresh off defeating David Finlay to retain, challenged Shota Umino to a match. The event happens on April 11 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Shota Umino

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* 30-Minute Iron Man Match for Strong Openweight Championship: Gabe Kidd (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Strong Tag Team Championship: World Class Wrecking Crew (c) vs. Intergalatic Jet Setters

* #1 Contenders Match for Strong Women’s Championship: Mina Shirakawa vs. AZM

* David Finlay vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* El Phantasmo & Rocky Romero vs. Tetsuya Naito & Titan