Bollywood Boyz, Arturo Ruas, August Grey Comment On WWE Releases

As we reported yesterday, WWE cleaned house yet again, releasing several wrestlers from NXT and 205 including The Bollywood Boyz, Arturo Ruas and August Grey. All four wrestlers took to social media to comment on their exits from the company.

Grey, now back to his name Anthony Greene, wrote: “Thank you. I wanted to let everything sink in before writing this. Yesterday featured a roller coaster of emotions for me. It started with a smile on my face walking into my dream job and going about my normal training. Then one of the most gutting phone calls. But what I take away from it all is the amount of people who have reached out to me and to read posts and messages from my peers. The positivity is insane and I can’t thank you all enough.

The truth is…I’m living my dream. I got to do what 1% of professional wrestlers get to do (and it won’t be the last time). The memories I have are sacred. The friendships I’ve made are amazing. The amount I learned in such a short time at the PC is incomparable. Little AG would be very proud of his future accomplishments. When I got here I was told to treat every day like day one. I’m really excited for what the future looks like for me and my career.

I’m 27 years old, nearly 10 years of experience, and I have a chip on my shoulder. It’s time to show everyone that I am one of the best professional wrestlers in the world and I can’t wait for you all to finally realize it. Reliable to UNDENIABLE.”

The Bollywood Boyz wrote: “All the bumps, torn ACL’s, dislocated shoulders, it’s all been worth if for the last 5 years. And how ironic, we finished our last match with a shoulder hanging out of socket. It’s fitting we got fired while showing up for wrestling training – we love what we do, with a passion. Continue to work so hard, your heroes continue to cheer you on.”

Ruas wrote: “First of all I want to thank all my friends and fans for all the kind words and support!! Means a lot to me! Also want to thank @WWE for all this years where I had the opportunity to meet great people and learn from the best! Can’t wait for what’s coming next!! See you soon!!”