Booker T Says Ahmed Johnson Is a ‘Lying Low-Down Scum,’ Details Their Past Issues

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his heat with former WWE star Amhed Johnson who has made some disparaging comments about him You can check out some highlights below:

On Johnson making disparaging comments about him: “Ahmed Johnson, he’s been back in the news. And the thing, he’s made a lot of claims, and I just want to clear him up. He said that when he came into the WCW, my brother and I were having problems, that’s the reason why my brother got him into [WCW]. My Brother got him in to help him make some money. That was it. I saw Ahmed Johnson about two months ago at the airport. I was on my way to Florida. And I walked up and we made eye contact, he looked at me and he smiled. And I turned left and I went to the counter, and I proceeded to get on the plane. I didn’t even speak to him. I didn’t even acknowledge him because he’s a notorious lying, low-down piece of you know what. And that’s the reason I didn’t even acknowledge him. Now, if Ajmed Johnson is doing conventions and stuff now, if he wants to say something to me about this — because I’m sure he’s going to hear about it. I’m not going to ever acknowledge him, because like I said, he’s a lying low-down scum. I’ll never acknowledge him. But if he ever acknowledged me, I would definitely proceed. I just wanted to put that out there and say that.”

On Johnson’s lies: “This guy — like I said, he’s a notorious liar. He said he played for the Dallas Cowboys. He said he was in a gang. If he played for the Dallas Cowboys, anybody from ’85 to ’95. Go look on any scroll. And I’m not going to even call him Ahmed Johnson anymore because that’s not his name. His name is Tony Norris, okay? That’s why his name is. WWE owns Amhed Johnson. He’s not Ahmed Johnson, he’s Tony Norris. Like I said, if I ever see him we’ll deal if he wants to say something to me. But for me, for my part, I’m never going to acknowledge someone like him, because I know what kind of person I am. And to hear someone like him disparage me.

“And let me go back one more time. He says that we didn’t get along in the wrestling school that we went to. We both went to Ivan Putski’s wrestling school, I remember one day I did have a kerfuffle with Ahmed Johnson at the wrestling school, because we were doing practice. And I was doing hip tosses, arm drags, victory rolls, stuff like that. And he wanted to practice powerbombs. And I said, ‘Look, bro, I don’t practice powerbombs.’ And he got hot about it, he got a little bit hot about it. And I think I checked him that day and told him, ‘Hey man, if you got a problem with me, I’ll be outside waiting.’ I think my brother can attest to this. And he pretty much, said, ‘Nah,’ we squashed it. But I never had a problem with Ahmed Johnson. I never disliked Ahmed Johnson. And me personally, I don’t even know where he’s getting half of the stuff that he’s saying.”

On him not having beef with anyone: “Everybody owes me a favor. You’re exactly right. I’ve never had heat with anyone in this business, because I don’t make friends a whole lot, really easy. You know what I mean? Everybody, I always try to look at as a business associate, co-worker. Treat them the same way you want to be treated. Never say anything in front of them that you really don’t want them to hear. That type of stuff. Make sure you know, you keep a low profile all the time. So I think for me — overseas tourists, we are laughing. We want to make everybody happy. But the times you didn’t see me happy, it was a problem. But it may not have been a problem with you. It may have been a problem with the company or something like that.

“I can say this right now. People heard about Batista and had disagreements. And if I saw Batista tomorrow, I would go up to him and hug him and say, ‘What’s up, Doc? How are you doing, man? Man, you’re killing it.’ That’s what I would do. And the thing is, I’m not just saying that. I know that’s what I would do. I don’t know what he would do, but I think he would as well. I think he knew that he and I had a disagreement, and we had a lot of testosterone. And it perhaps may have been — I know he wanted the spot that I had held, and that’s just the nature of the beast. And there was some beef going back and forth. But if I saw him today, I would say, ‘Man, what’s going on?’ I don’t think I would think about going back and throwing hands. I wouldn’t think about, ‘Hey, man, you still want to fight.’ You know what I mean? It’s just that I’m too old for that.”

