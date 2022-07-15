Booker T Calls Roxanne Perez A ‘Diamond’ And Future WWE Hall of Famer

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T had high praise for Roxanne Perez, calling her a ‘diamond’ and a future WWE Hall of Famer. Booker trained Perez, then Rok-C, at his Reality of Wrestling promotion.

He said: “I remember when Roxanne was, you know, talking about getting into WWE. I was like, ‘This is one we really don’t want to mess up because we’re watching, you know, like, Lita go into the Hall of Fame 20 years after her career. This is Lita’. [Roxanne] is Lita 20 years from now, going into the Hall of Fame, and I say, ‘We cannot mess this one up.’ It’s got to be right, and I appreciate everything WWE is doing with Roxanne because she’s a diamond, man. She’s a diamond. All she needs is to be in the right place working with the right people and the fans are going to gravitate to her because she has what we call in the business that it factor.

He also gave his thoughts on the change to NXT 2.0, adding: “I thought this is what NXT should’ve been the whole time. I did not think WWE competing against themselves with a show like NXT, having all of that hype and making those stars compete against SmackDown and Raw stars, I just didn’t think that was a good idea. But to be able to create stars like a Mandy Rose, like a Roxanne, like a Bron Breakker — that right there, I think, is what that fetus system should always be about.“