Booker T Confirms That He’s Done In the Ring, Put His Gear On eBay

Booker T is making it clear that he is in fact done in the ring, even putting his final ring gear up for auction on eBay. The WWE Hall of Famer said earlier this month that his appearance in the men’s Royal Rumble match last month was his final bout, and he doubled down on that on the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast.

“I just retired and I just put my retirement gear up on eBay,” Booker said (per Wrestling Inc). “We looking for a stiff, stiff penny for the retirement gear of Booker T and I did that because I’m done. I’m finished.”

He continued, “I don’t want to see tights, I don’t want to see those boots, knee pads. Everything is going, one, one lump … that walk to the ring at the Rumble, that blew me, okay? I was done after that. They could’ve just threw him out of the ring as soon as I got in.”

Booker lasted less than a minute in the match before being eliminated by Gunther.