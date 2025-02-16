Booker T Discusses How John Cena Will Be Remembered

– Speaking to TMZ Sports, WWE Hall of Famer and NXT broadcaster Booker T spoke on the legacy of John Cena, who is currently embarking on his farewell tour in WWE this year. Booker T discussed how Cena will be remembered and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Booker T on Cena: “[John Cena will be remembered as] the man who took what he had, made the best out of it, and took it all the way to the top. That’s how John’s going to be remembered. He wasn’t the best wrestler in the world or anything like that. I always talk about that.”

On how Cena always knew how to do it right: “You know, as far as John Cena goes, and it’s not out of disrespect or anything like that, but John Cena, he knew how to go out and do — I always talk to my students, I say, ‘There’s no wrong way of doing it, as long as you do it right. That’s John Cena.”

Cena recently kicked off his farewell tour last month and competed in his last Royal Rumble match earlier this month. He was the last one eliminated by Jey Uso, who won the men’s Rumble match. His farewell tour will run through December, when he will retire from active in-ring competition, including his final match at WrestleMania in April.

Currently, Cena is scheduled to compete in the Elimination Chamber next month at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. The winner of the match will go on to challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 31. Cena will be competing against Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and one more competitor still to be determined. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and stream on Netflix internationally.