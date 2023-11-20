Booker T On His Favorite WCW Memory, The Chaotic Environment There

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, Booker T was a guest on the show, where he talked about his time in WCW and the chaotic environment at the end of the company before WWE purchased it. You can check out some highlights below:

On his favorite WCW memory: “From a tag team perspective, it’s going to be wrestling The Steiner Brothers in Sturgis, South Dakota in front of a bunch of bikers. I think my brother, we might have been the only black guys in Sturgis. But I remember getting on the microphone, and I remember [saying] ‘You know, it’s one thing I don’t like is rednecks. And you people are rednecks.’ We almost started a riot that day. But it was so much fun, man. We didn’t back down at all. We walked out, still the WCW Tag Team Championship, man. It was awesome. It was awesome.”

On a story that could only happen in WCW: “But something that probably could never happen anywhere would be my inception pretty much with WCW. Pretty much started out kind of like at the top because I was with Sid Vicious. Sid brought my brother and I in, so we got pretty much thrust in the main event right off the bat. And then I find myself with Vader and Sid, my brother and I, and then the Shockmaster coming out and falling on his face with the Star Wars helmet on. It was the funniest thing in the world. It only could have happened in WCW. It seemed like man, I’ve been a fly on the damn wall in just about every situation that has gone on. But that one was like, ‘Wow, man.’ And like I said, I was green and I didn’t know what to say, but it was a moment that still resonates to this day. Yeah.”

On whether WCW was as chaotic as it is remembered: “You know at the end, it was chaotic. You know, my whole time in WCW, I had such a great time. I had such a great time. When the nWo came in, things changed. But we were making more money than we ever had when the NWO came in also. So for me, I was happy. I was like, ‘Man, these guys are making the pay go up around here, man.’ Making more money than I ever made in my life when those guys came in. But I could kind of like see the shift of the pendulum as far as when those guys came in. As far as, ‘Man, the Indians are got the cowboys running, the cops are running from the bad guys.’ It was like that. And I was like, ‘Man, I don’t like how this thing is going.’

“But for me, it really didn’t bother me because I knew nothing really lasts forever. I knew preparation was the only luck you ever were going to have in your life. So if the wheels fell off, I really didn’t care one way or the other because I knew I could get a job in this business. But it was chaotic. It was chaotic, because nobody knew who was running the ship. We didn’t have a real boss. Sometimes, you would come in. I came in one day, Kevin Nash was running the show, but he decided to take off. So Macho Man was running the show. And I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, what the hell is going on here?’ I just want a number one contender’s match a week before. And then they wanted me to work [with] Bagwell that night and do a job for him and go match. I went, ‘Mach, I just won the number one contender’s match last week, and now you want me to do a job for this guy. Isn’t he’s going to be the number one contender now?’ He goes, ‘Don’t worry about it. It’s just wrestling, brother.’ So it got chaotic there for a minute. But for me, honestly, it is, for some reason it never really bothered me. Not one time.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.