Booker T Recalls His Grocery Store Fight With Steve Austin, Talks Working With The Rock

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about working with Steve Austin and The Rock. You can check out some highlights below:

On his grocery store fight with Steve Austin: “It was a moment, a moment that lasts throughout the annals of time. So, it was history. And for me to be a part of it, and to have entertained you guys doing it? I appreciate it. In this business, you have to always be able to laugh at yourself. You gotta be able to always entertain yourself and that night, I think Steve and I both entertained each other, and you guys got something out of it.”

On wrestling The Rock when he came to WWE: “It was awesome working with The Rock, I must say that. Coming in from WCW, I must say I was a little bit intimidated. I’m not gonna say I wasn’t, just because when you come in and you’re working with the top guy in the company? Man, it’s a pressure, pressure situation. It really is a lot of pressure. And for me to have to go out and perform at my best, at my highest level because I felt like I was auditioning at the same time. I really did. I felt like when I came into WWE, I was auditioning. Everything was a test. Everything from the beginning from the first night coming in and dropping Steve Austin.

“So I was thinking about the work. I wasn’t thinking about the history or anything, or how I was going to be looked at many, many years later or anything like that. I was just thinking about going out there and performing, and performing at my highest level. To this day, my memory is cloudy. So cloudy as far as the time that I was working with The Rock, because I was really, really thinking about going out there and not messing up. I think that’s just the honest truth answer that I can give you to the feud that Rock and I had. But he seemed to like it. [laughs] He seemed to really appreciate my work, so I must have done well.”

