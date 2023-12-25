Booker T Praises Gunther & Ilja Dragunov For Their 2023 Runs

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the run that WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has been on in 2023, You can check out some highlights below:

On the work of Gunther and NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov this year: “Gunther’s had a lot of good matches. This year, I’ve been of courselocked in with NXT. So I’ve been really, really tuned in with Ilja Dragunov and all the stuff that he’s been doing. A lot of great work, over this year. Really, Dragunov has given me a lot of entertainment stuff that I could really bite my — you know, sink my teeth into it and say, ‘Man, this is some really, really good stuff. This is a really, really good art.’

“He bought into the system and not just what we were talking about a little while ago, not just wrestling. You gotta have the full package if you want to be like that superstar that’s going to go down in history, wherepeople going to be talking about you throughout the history, the annals of time. And I look at Gunther as being one of those guys to where when you walk up to him 20 years later, you have that same feeling you go back to as a kid and say, ‘Man, I remember watching you and Sheamus at The Clash at the Castle, go toe to toe and man, what a match. What a match.'”

On Gunther’s transformation:“Some people will criticize him for getting in shape. I’m serious, he’s got criticism for getting in shape. That’s what’s really, really crazy. But I think right now, this guy’s living his best life. He’s doing something that no one else has ever done. as far as reigning champion. Longer than anyone ever has. And the thing is, he’s done it on his own merit. He’s deserved it, he’s earned that. And he deserves everything that he’s getting. He’s one of those guys that when you watch him, makes you a believer. Whether you know what the sport is or not.”

