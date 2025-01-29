Booker T Weighs In On Jordynne Grace Signing With WWE

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Jordynne Grace signing with WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jordynne Grace signing with WWE: “I’m so proud of her. Congratulations to Jordynne Grace for finally inking that deal, all of the hard work that she put in over these years. Remember the Rumble she showed up to back in WWE a few years back. And I was like, ‘Man, she fits in perfectly.’ She checks off every box, she passes that airport test. And now to actually get a shot to actually work in the company, I think that’s what this TNA-WWE crossover deal, I think that’s what it’s really truly all about. Letting talent like Jordynne Grace get a chance to work on the biggest stage that they possibly can throughout their career at least once. I think that’s what it’s all about for the young wrestler getting into this business… Again, congratulations to Jordynne Grace.”

On the crossover deal between WWE and TNA: “I feel like it’s a great thing. If I was one of those guys in TNA back in the day, if I was AJ Styles or Samoa Joe, Roode, Machismo [Jay Lethal]. If I was one of those guys man, I would be like ‘Man, I’m all in. Man, I’m on board 100%.’ Just because there’s a bridge that you have a chance to perhaps cross one day. The door is open for you. Your talent is going to speak for itself. It’s the only thing you’re going to really think about relying on when you get something like that. ‘Man, am I talented enough?’ You know, I look at the guys like Motor City Machine Guns, who’ve been talented enough for many, many years, and now finally getting that shot.

“Man, there’s so many guys over there in TNA that’s worthy. Like I say, Moose, of getting that shot to come over and perform at that highest level. Even if they’re still under contract with TNA, they can still come over to WWE and perhaps -0- just like say, for instance, a Moose being in one of the big PLE events, taking on one of the big guns. Anywhere in the world man, that’s a seller for me. And I think having that — man, it’s worth its weight in gold. I’m serious. For those guys being in TNA, man, they should be thinking they’re lucky stars right now for this deal, this crossover deal, between WWE and TNA.”

On the value to the fans: “You know who wins the most of this deal, the fans. I think the fans get more out of this than anything to see the NXT roster end up mixing it up with the TNA roster. Pay-per-views, whatnot. Unexpected entries, guys just showing up. That right there just always makes for good TV for me. So I love the deal, and I can’t wait to see more of it. I’m talking about a major invasion-like crossover, man. So I think that again, the fans are definitely going to eat this up. I’m loving it.”

