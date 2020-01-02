Booker T Says He Wants to Manage the Street Profits, Teases One More Match for Harlem Heat vs. The Revival

– As noted during last night’s report of WWE Backstage on FS1, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talkeda bout wanting to manage The Street Profits in 2020. You can check out that clip from last night’s show below.

Booker T spoke in a segment where the team revealed their New Year’s resolutions. Booker T stated, “Since I am a tag team extraordinaire, a tag team specialist, 14 tag team championships throughout my reign in this business, so I’m looking forward to the tag team division getting crunk in 2020, and I might even manage The Street Profits somewhere along the year. I’m trying to get in the game!”

When Renee Young asked about a match with The Revival, he teased having one more match left in him with Harlem Heat vs. The Revival. Booker T continued, “You know what? Me and my big brother [Stevie Ray], we talking about it. We’re going to be discussing that over the new year. I’ve got one left in me! Dawson! Wilder! Don’t get jacked up sucka!”

As previously reported, The Revival confronted Booker during the TLC Kickoff show last month for a perceived lack of respect.