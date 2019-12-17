Booker T Responds To Challenge Made By The Revival

– During the WWE TLC Kickoff show, Booker T was confronted by The Revival over a lack of respect. The Revival welcomed a fight with Booker and his brother Stevie Ray. On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Fightful), Booker offered up the following response.

On The Confrontation: “I didn’t want to say anything about it because I didn’t want to give it any credence. When The Revival stepped to me on the kickoff, it took me back a little bit to my old days. It made me feel the juices flowing a little bit. It made me want to POP EM. Almost get back in the game for a second. I understand where these young guys are coming from. I’ve been there before as far as being in that spot and not actually knowing where you’re going; you’re getting looked over by all the other teams. But you gotta know where to direct your anger sometimes, and the Revival stepped to me like they wanted to do something.”

On Fighting The Revival: “A fight is one thing, a match is something totally different. I think these guys look at me and my brother like we’re two jabronies that ain’t ready to fight. These guys talking about a match. Me and my brother ain’t off to wrestling nobody right now. But if they talking about a fight? I’m down. I ain’t got time to putting on my trunks and boots and trying to dress up like one of these guys on the roster. I’m a businessman. These guys (are) trying to make a name for themselves, and they trying to do that at the expense of Booker T and Stevie Ray. I ain’t no chump and I ain’t backing out of no fight anytime soon. Dawson, Wilder. You want us? You might want to rethink that because you could be about to ruin your careers. I would question myself if I was you two, as far as wanting to wake up a sleeping giant. Think about it.”