Booker T Thinks MJF Has Generational-Type Talent, Weighs In On MJF’s AEW Contract

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about MJ’s position in AEW and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On MJF: “My thing is, this is where I look at… I like MJF. This is the guy that’s got major star appeal. He really does. I really feel like in this business, he’s going to really, really write his own ticket at the end of the day. He’s talent. In the ring as well as on the microphone, he’s a guy that I really feel like would be good for that — what we talk about. In the ring, out of the business, he’ll be able to promote, do a whole lot of things for your promotion. I just really feel like he’s going to be one of those generational guys, like a Piper. I don’t know why, but I just feel like that about this guy.

“And honestly, for the people that is saying that MJF is getting stale, they may be right. They may be right 100%, but it’s a good stale, from my perspective. Because MJF is a guy that’s — I’m sure, because he that little bidding war thing for a bit. He made sure when contract time came up, Tony Khan was gonna make sure he took care of. So I’m sure he got taken care of as far as contract goes on. MJF is what like 27, 28? He probably got a five-year deal or something like that. Even if he had a 10-year deal when he came out of it, working at this pace he’s still going to be fresh to come on somebody’s roster. But just say for instance he got a five-year deal and he comes out 33 years old. That’s still young for this business. It’s pitch-perfect for this business. You know exactly all the X’s and O’s when you come in around that age. So for me, for MJF to take that AEW deal — just like I say, I’m just speculating five years. I don’t know how many million, but five years. And then at the end of that five years, he’s able to write his own ticket. So leaving AEW is not going to be a problem as — just say for instance when the contract comes up now. I say, get the money first and then we’ll go bargain hunting after that.”

On MJF not coming across as a big star like he could be in WWE: “I see his career kind of like my career a little bit. At the end of WCW, and I was watching WWF and I saw what those guys were doing on television. I was wishing I was there, man. I was wishing I could go over and compete with those guys. And I was one of those ‘Never WWF’ guys. ‘Never going over there, never going to,’ but I saw the action, and I wanted to be a part of it so bad. Because I saw what we were doing, and what we were doing was nowhere in comparison to what they were doing. So I was like, “Man, I want to be a part of that.’ But that’s the business.”

