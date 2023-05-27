Booker T Reveals The One Thing He Would Bring Back In Wrestling

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about a wide range of topics, including what was the one thing he would bring back in wrestling, whether that be a wrestler, event, championship, match, or a banned move. The former WWE World Heavyweight champion wishes the traditional enhancement match would be brought back. You can see highlights below:

On what he would bring back: “It would be the enhancement match on a regular basis. That’s all it would be. Just because I know that, you know if it wasn’t for guys like, you know, the Cuban assassin back in the day. You know Brady Boone. If it wasn’t for those guys, man, you know, putting me over and getting me over on a weekly basis. You know Frankie Lancaster, you know, I remember all those guys, man. Those guys used to bump their asses off for us on a weekly basis. Making us stars, man, making us big stars. And I think that’s the one thing that I think the business needs to bring back more than anything.”

On the value of enhancment matches: I think that’s what’s killing the UFC. You know, having the number one contenders fight every fight. And my thing is, you know, in boxing, you know, throw me to #12 guy, all right? I’m the champ, but I want to be able to dictate who I’m going to fight when I’m going to fight them. Because when I do fight that number one contender, that’s undefeated, man. We are both going to make a whole lot of money, So I think that’s what the strategy is behind, you know, the enhancement matches, you know, give those guys, you know those stars, a chance to go out there and still be able to shine. As for me, I love watching Jake The Snake. I didn’t care who he was wrestling. I just wanted to see that short clothesline, and I wanted to see that DDT, and I want to see, you know, cover, go to sleep, let’s go home. That’s why I’m always happy, man. I was so happy. But then I knew Jake was going to have to wrestle. Perhaps JD somewhere down the line. I was like, ‘oh, man, when that happened, we really got some business here.’ So that’s what I have. That’s with enhancement matches.”

