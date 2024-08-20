Booker T Praises Joe Hendry, Declares Himself An Official Fan

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about TNA’s Joe Hendry and his respect for the star, who has seen his popularity take off since appearing on WWE NXT TV as part of the crossover. You can check out some highlights below:

On Joe Hendry: “I’m a Joe Hendry fan. I’m just going to put it out there. I mean, anybody that comes along in this business and they’re able to create. Able to find that spot, get in that lane, and actually flow, it’s unique. The thing is this business is so fluid right now with so many young guys trying to get into the business. And you see one break out — and the thing is, it’s not him in the ring turning flips or anything like that. That’s not what’s getting him over. I just think it’s his personality and how he makes the fans feel about him. I always said that’s the true connection in professional wrestling, not what they see, but how you make them feel, and Joe Hendry has picked that up.”

On any advice he would give Hendry: “I don’t think he needs to do anything different. He just needs to stay consistent. I was talking to Elias back when he was in WWE. And I told Elias, ‘Man, concentrate on your music a little bit more. Really lean into your music. Your wrestling is going to be there, alright? Yeah, go out and perform. You get that part right, you are okay. But if you could really hone into this music thing. You could become a dual athlete.’

“That’s what I’m thinking about. I’m thinking about being a dual athlete, being a wrestler, and then shutting it down, putting your tights in the bag, and then going to the club across the way, and doing a set. That set turns into something bigger. After this thing is over with, I’m thinking about what’s next for Joe Hendry. Joe Hendry has a hell of a future in this business. But parlaying his success in this business to whatever he’s going to do next, that would be the best advice I can give him. Because this sand and the hourglass goes quickly. I’m talking about here today and gone tomorrow. These years go by so fast. So if I can just tell that kid to prepare for what’s next. He’s got a hell of a future. He’s got a lot of talent. Just hone in on it.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.