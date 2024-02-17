Booker T Announces New Reality of Wrestling Competition Series

In a post on Facebook, Booker T announced a new competition series for his Reality of Wrestling promotion, called ‘ROW Games: The Search for the Ultimate Athlete’. It will feature ten men and ten women competing in a series of physical challenges. The winner gets $5000. It will feature six episodes and streams on Youtube.

He wrote: “Embark on a Journey of Grit and Glory with “ROW Games: The Search for the Ultimate Athlete”

Reality of Wrestling (ROW), co-founded by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Sharmell Huffman, is excited to announce the launch of a groundbreaking competition series, “ROW Games: The Search for the Ultimate Athlete.” Hosted by the enigmatic Marty “The Boogeyman” Wright, this intense series will pit 20 of the country’s most promising athletes — 10 men and 10 women — against each other in a series of grueling physical challenges.

Over the span of six episodes, these competitors will test their limits, showcasing their strength, agility, and determination, all for the chance to be crowned the Ultimate Athlete and claim a grand prize of $5,000.00. The twist? Stars from Reality of Wrestling will not only serve as officials but also participate in the challenges, blurring the lines between competitors and the seasoned pros.

“ROW Games is not just another athletic competition; it’s the heart of what wrestling embodies — the blend of physical prowess, mental toughness, and sheer will to succeed,” says Booker T. “These athletes are about to face a challenge like no other, and only the best will make it to the end.”

Sharmell Huffman adds, “We’re looking for those who have the spark, the charisma, and the story that will inspire. It’s more than a competition; it’s about finding that star quality that shines even when the going gets tough.”

The Reality of Wrestling Games will be held at the Texas Entertainment Xperience (TEX), the largest indoor entertainment and gaming complex in the state of Texas located at 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expressway in Texas City, TX 77591. This top-tier venue is set to provide a spectacular backdrop for the physical prowess on display, ensuring an unforgettable experience for both participants and spectators.

Auditions are set to take place at the Texas City World Gym, with production slated to start on April 20th, 2024. The ROW Games will be accessible to its nearly 750,000 subscribers on the Reality of Wrestling YouTube Channel, bringing fans closer to the sweat, tears, and triumphs of these aspiring athletes. Check realityofwrestling.com