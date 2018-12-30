wrestling / News
Booker T Returning to the Ring For Reality of Wrestling Show
December 30, 2018 | Posted by
– Booker T is making his return to the ring for his Reality of Wrestling promotion’s January 12th show. As you can see below, Booker will face Rex Andrews at Last Stand, which takes place in Texas City, Texas.
You can find out more about the event here.
