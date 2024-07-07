Booker T Thinks Ricochet Didn’t Fit In WWE Due To His Style

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Ricochet’s WWE departure and his future in the wrestling business. You can check out some highlights below:

On Ricochet’s WWE departure: “That’s what the polls [on the podcast] say right now. As for Ricochet, it seems to be leading towards AEW. And the thing is, I can see that, man. I can see that, or Japan. He’d definitely be a big hit in Japan, or TNA, he’ll be a hit wherever he goes. I don’t think Ricochet’s going to have to worry about having a job or anything like that. I don’t think he’s gonna be missing out on any money, opportunities, or anything like that. Will his stock continue to shine in professional wrestling? I think so. Just because Ricochet’s a hell of a talent. When Ricochet was picked up, he was I think the most highly touted indie wrestler at that point in time. And as far as a guy that can go out there in the middle of that ring and perform and do things that no man has seen before. Truly, seriously.”

On Ricochet not having the same matches that he had before joining WWE: “His in-ring prowess, I don’t really think we got a chance to really see it in WWE. We saw what he could do, but we didn’t see matches that he pulled off on those indie circuits. You know what I mean? In those certain matches with certain guys were just all out speed extraordinaire, but add about 15 or 20 more minutes to him, maybe 20 more kick outs. [laughs]

“But this dude, when he was in Lucha Underground, wearing the mask, I was always high on Ricochet. I was always high on this dude, just because his in-ring performances, I don’t think you could say enough about him. He is truly that good. So I don’t think Ricochet is gonna have to worry about finding a job anywhere.”

On Ricochet not fitting in WWE due to his style: “I think so. I think you might be right. I mean, I look at a guy like Finn Balor. Finn Balor adjusted a little bit better. But I think being a part of that Judgment Day helped Finn Balor as well, finally find himself. Finally realize man, ‘I need to slow down and try to find more character,’ more than anything. Because we think about Finn Balor and that Demon character. We thought that Demon character was going to be something that could have just carried him through the rest of his career. He didn’t have to do anything but just put the paint on. But he realized I think it’s going to take more than just the paint to get over in WWE.”

