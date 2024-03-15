Booker T On Seeing CM Punk At NXT, Teases Surprises For Stand & Deliver

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about how he nearly got in a run-in with CM Punk at Tuesday’s WWE NXT. You can check out some highlights below:

On if he saw CM Punk at the NXT event this week: “I did. I saw Punk. [laughs] We’ll talk about that off the air, but I almost had a little run-in with CM Punk. The internet might want to pick that up, me and CM Punk almost got into it at NXT this week… We’ll talk about it later, I don’t want to put it out there because they’re going to pick it up and run with it. But yeah, I’ll talk to you about that off the air.”

On NXT Stand and Deliver:“It’s gonna be good, as well as there might be a couple of surprises you don’t want to miss out on. I’m not going to say anything, but there might be a couple of surprises — big, big, big surprises on that day.”

On Thunderbolt Patterson being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:“That’s pretty awesome. I actually said a few words about Thunderbolt Patterson going into the Hall of Fame. He’s going to actually be there live and in person, a guy that’s paved the way for me. Thunderbolt Patterson was the guy who perhaps was in the main event of the show, and he couldn’t even sleep in a hotel in that city that night just because he was a black man. I’m sure those trips up and down that highway back then was definitely a sight to see for someone like Thunderbolt Patterson trying to make his way in this business. I’m sure he had to go in the back door more times than he had to go in the front door. But he endured that for someone like myself, so I give Thunderbolt Patterson all the praise in the world for going out there and paving the way for someone like myself. I really do, I appreciate it…

“He main evented a lot of those towns, man. A lot of people came to see Thunderbolt Patterson. Back then, a black man on top in this business was a rare thing. And Thunderbolt Patterson, he went through everything and was able to, you know, find his way to that spot to where he was a mainstream player. So I tell you, man, I can only imagine, you know what he had to go through but like, I can only say I think 100 times.”

On Muhammad Ali’s WWE HOF induction: “I’m definitely looking forward to seeing the champ, Muhammad Ali, right there up top. Right behind me right there as well as right immediately to my right here, where I’m throwing that jab, you know. Right on his chin, right on his chin and in the hotel of the greatest of all time, Muhammad Ali.”

