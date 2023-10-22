Booker T Talks LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns, Whether Knight Should Become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about whether now is the time to put the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on LA Knight as Knight is slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the title.

The bout will happen at the Crown Jewel PLE on November 4th.

“I don’t know if they’re going to pull the trigger on him right now. But I’ll tell you what. I never try to write the show. We talk about that on this show all the time. You know, we just had Mark Henry last week. Say I refer to Mark Henry, Bubba Ray, Disco Inferno, those types of guys to actually give you guys the. Synopsis of how the show should go or how it should. But I can tell you this if they were to pull the trigger on La Knight. What a surprise it would be. And how many people would go nuts? So my thing is, I’m a fan, just like you guys. I’m wishing for the night to get the big push. Because one thing about this business is always talking about also the sand in the hourglass, the clock is ticking, and you want to capitalize right now. You don’t want to wait till tomorrow to capitalize on something like late night because that fire is going to burn out. It’s not going to be this hot. It’s not going to be this hot forever, fairly night. So it’s just like a wrestling match. You want to go home when the fire is, is, as hot as it can be. Why not go home? Send them home, man. See, that’s what I’m saying. That’s a book, you know. So, I think that’s the same thing with La Knight. He’s hot, man. He’s hot. He’s white. Hot. And if they were to pull the trigger on it on La Knight, I think the people would go nuts. I really do. You talk about the Intercontinental Championship. I’m talking about the World Championship, the WWE title. If they put it on him right now. People go nuts. They really would.”

