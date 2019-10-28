Booker T Weighs in On the Possibility of Randy Orton Going to AEW

– Booker T shared his thoughts on speculation that Randy Orton may be AEW-bound when his contract expires next year during the latest Hall of Fame podcast. Orton got people talking when he posted a picture to Instagram next to a sign that said “Elite,” with reports that his contract is up next summer. Booker answered a question about it and said that he would not be surprised, though he doesn’t think it’ll happen. Highlights are below:

On Orton possibly going to AEW: “How cool [AEW] is, you know, Cody Rhodes and Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and yeah he is an elite-level player. I always said, Randy Orton is an elite wrestler, he’s an elite superstar. He’s my guy, I always said that. One thing about Randy man, he’s always been a rebel. He’s always been a guy that walks to the beat of his own drum, you know what I mean? And if anybody was to do something crazy, it would be Randy… I’m gonna say it right now, man. If it happened, I would not be surprised.”

On if he thinks it will actually happen: “But I don’t think something like that is going to happen. I think Randy Orton is safe, and I think he’s being taken care of very well in the WWE. I don’t think we’re going to lose Randy Orton any time soon. But anything’s possible. Like Randy ‘The Macho Man’ Savage said many years ago, ‘Always expect the unexpected.'”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Hall of Fame with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.