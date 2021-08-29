Booker T On WWE’s Booking Of Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair At SummerSlam, Nikki Bella’s Criticism

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Nikki Bella’s criticism of Bianca Belair’s loss to Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam, WWE’s booking of the situation, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on Nikki Bella’s criticism of Bianca Belair’s loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam: “Nikki is talking from a – let’s just speak from an executive perspective. She’s talking about what I was just talking about here earlier. You’ve got to know how to protect your talent. I could only think, but I don’t know if there’s anybody in that boardroom that is there in those meetings like a Nikki Bella, who’s able to actually speak up from experience about a situation like that and what it means for the ladies being out there in the middle of that ring and the fans that they’re catering to. I don’t think it’s anybody in there that can speak from that perspective. I don’t know. I could be wrong. Everything she said is 100 percent. The consensus around the wrestling world and the WWE universe, and for instance my wife, everyone is saying the exact same thing – ‘I’m a Becky Lynch fan, but man I didn’t like it going down that way.’ Every fan is pretty much saying the exact same thing. For me, I’m not an insider. I don’t know what’s going on as far as why the matches turn out the way I do. I never know which way they’re going to go on it, or why they’re going the routes that they go. I’m just as in the dark and confused as everyone else.”

On WWE’s booking of the match: “When you look at a matchup like that, you go, ‘OK, Becky’s going to be fighting uphill on this deal right here.’ Then something like that happens and it takes you out of the point where your imagination is suspended there for a moment. I always talk about suspending the imagination of the fans. They know what they pay for, but when they go to see a Broadway play, when they go see Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, they still want to feel like they were actually in that moment. At the end of the night, they still want to say, ‘Bravo!’ If it was good enough, they’re going to say, ‘Encore! Encore!’ All of that is real. I’m just like all of the fans on this one. I’m going to have to sit and watch it play out. But when you got a company and you want to put your talent in the position to where everybody wins because we’re dealing with a limited amount of stars and talent. We got to make it last and go as far as we possibly can. When you miss a moment, just like we had with that match right there, you may never get it. Well they can’t get it back. It’s gone.”

