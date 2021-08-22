Nikki Bella Wasn’t Happy To See Bianca Belair’s SummerSlam Loss – ‘Not My Favorite Moment’

Nikki Bella wasn’t shy about expressing her opinion regarding Bianca Belair’s quick loss to Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam. Bella was at the post-SummerSlam event and was asked by an interviewer if she had a favorite moment at the show, and took the opportunity to criticize the booking of Belair’s loss.

“I can tell you what wasn’t my favorite moment and it was when she lost,” Bella said, pointing over at Belair. “That definitely was not my favorite moment. And I don’t know if I actually had a favorite moment. Because you know, I’ve always backed the women and always for the women. And you have someone like Bianca, who is such an incredible talent, and you can’t help but get frustrated when you see moments like that — of like, a championship that meant so much and was lost within seconds.”

She concluded, “So, I have to admit, for this SummerSlam, there truly wasn’t anything that was my favorite.”

Belair lost in less than a minute to a returning Lynch, who stepped in to replace Sasha Banks as Belair’s opponent at the show.

DAMN Nikki Bella went off about Bianca Belair’s loss. Go Nikki! pic.twitter.com/tiA7xUFgwU — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 22, 2021

