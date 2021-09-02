Booker T On WWE Stars Leaving For AEW, His Excitement For Daniel Bryan’s Potential AEW Run

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed WWE stars leaving for AEW, Daniel Bryan’s potential AEW run, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on WWE stars leaving for AEW: “These guys have every right to actually do it the way they want to do it if they’re not happy. Daniel Bryan has had a great career in WWE. He was making money even on the independent circuit. This guy has put in the work, so I’m not gonna hate. The thing is, WWE shouldn’t hate either. Basketball players go to other teams every year. You saw LeBron James leave Cleveland and say, ‘Man, I’m going to South Beach.’ I understand, and I get it. If I was one of those guys, I might be thinking the same exact thing, just like a Daniel Bryan. He’s been in WWE how long? And the thing is, it’s not like it used to be where back in the day, guys wanted to have a 20-year career in WWE. It was different. It’s a totally different time right now with these young guys and the way they see this business. It’s their world right now. I can’t sit here and hate on anything Daniel Bryan is doing. One thing about him in AEW is he’s gonna be able to write his own ticket and have the matches he wants to have. Go out and create the stories he wants to create. That’s what a lot of times these guys are looking for. I always wanted to be able to create and do my own thing as well. I knew I wasn’t gonna be able to do that in WWE. That’s why I got Reality of Wrestling. I was like, I’ll create my own stories and create my own angles.”

On his excitement to see Daniel Bryan in AEW: “Hell yeah, I like Daniel Bryan. He’s my guy……let me tell you right now, I don’t want anybody to get it twisted and say, ‘Booker T, he’s not excited about Daniel Bryan coming over.’ Hell yeah, I’m excited, but I wanna see some action, man. I want to see some action from CM Punk. I want to see some action from Malakai [Black]. People can be happy all they want, but I want to see some action…..Daniel Bryan does his best work inside the ring. He’s a talker, but he does his best work inside the squared circle.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.