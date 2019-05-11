Botched!: Wild Card Rule Explanation, Ali & Ali, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It was a week in the world of pro wrestling. That’s pretty much all I have to say about it. WWE rolled through Cincinnati & Louisville on their way to Money in the Bank and a lot of other things happened. Let’s look at some of the miscues!

1. No, I don’t understand what you’re trying to say.

Say what you will about the Wild Card Rule. You may love it, you may hate it. One thing I think we can all agree on is that we’re not really sure how it works. Vince McMahon didn’t help matters with his explanation on Monday night.

i know ratings are down but please stop giving vince a live mic pic.twitter.com/2xUj259dfr — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) May 7, 2019

His later explanations didn’t help either.

2. Not quite a Big E spear.

I’m pretty sure Big E is either going to kill himself doing a spear or a splits one of these days. Bobby Lashley decided to incorporate the through the ropes spear into his repertoire on Monday night. The results weren’t the best.

Give him an A for effort, I guess. AJ Styles sure did his best with it.

3. Ali is so fast he’s a step ahead of himself.

Ali is quicker than a hiccup. He’s not quick, he’s sudden. Throw out any Jim Ross line you want to here. Don’t use Corey Graves’ line here.

"Ali has been a step ahead of Ali" pic.twitter.com/CL5klqSzBH — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) May 8, 2019

Not using Graves’ lines in general seems like a good idea, really.

4. Holy cow, it’s Nate Webb!

Game Changer Wrestling’s The Last Ones Left event on Saturday night had a match called a 7-man F**k Fest. I appreciate their honesty. A couple of names stood out to me in the match. One was Egotistico Fantastico, who I had no idea was still wrestling. The other was another guy I hadn’t seen anywhere in years, but apparently is still doing his thing in the Midwest: Spyder Nate Webb. The Teenage Dirtbag himself!

Apparently he doesn’t keep an eye on where he’s walking too often.

Nevermind the fact that the brainbuster on the apron dealy looked like crap, Nate Webb tripped and fell! Gotta love him.

5. Kind of a headscissors, right?

Triton & El Coyote were part of a good ol’ fashioned lucha libre trios match in Arena Puebla on May 6. Triton tried a good ol’ fashioned head scissors off the top rope.

Triton was lucky to avoid disaster, but he should have known better than to jump on a coyote. They’re dangerous, yo.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a nice weekend!