Botched!: Wild Card Rule Explanation, Ali & Ali, More
Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It was a week in the world of pro wrestling. That’s pretty much all I have to say about it. WWE rolled through Cincinnati & Louisville on their way to Money in the Bank and a lot of other things happened. Let’s look at some of the miscues!
1. No, I don’t understand what you’re trying to say.
Say what you will about the Wild Card Rule. You may love it, you may hate it. One thing I think we can all agree on is that we’re not really sure how it works. Vince McMahon didn’t help matters with his explanation on Monday night.
i know ratings are down but please stop giving vince a live mic pic.twitter.com/2xUj259dfr
— MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) May 7, 2019
His later explanations didn’t help either.
2. Not quite a Big E spear.
I’m pretty sure Big E is either going to kill himself doing a spear or a splits one of these days. Bobby Lashley decided to incorporate the through the ropes spear into his repertoire on Monday night. The results weren’t the best.
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 7, 2019
Give him an A for effort, I guess. AJ Styles sure did his best with it.
3. Ali is so fast he’s a step ahead of himself.
Ali is quicker than a hiccup. He’s not quick, he’s sudden. Throw out any Jim Ross line you want to here. Don’t use Corey Graves’ line here.
"Ali has been a step ahead of Ali" pic.twitter.com/CL5klqSzBH
— MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) May 8, 2019
Not using Graves’ lines in general seems like a good idea, really.
4. Holy cow, it’s Nate Webb!
Game Changer Wrestling’s The Last Ones Left event on Saturday night had a match called a 7-man F**k Fest. I appreciate their honesty. A couple of names stood out to me in the match. One was Egotistico Fantastico, who I had no idea was still wrestling. The other was another guy I hadn’t seen anywhere in years, but apparently is still doing his thing in the Midwest: Spyder Nate Webb. The Teenage Dirtbag himself!
Apparently he doesn’t keep an eye on where he’s walking too often.
A GOOD TIME WAS HAD BY ALL AND NATE WEBB TRIPPED AND FELL #GCW #TheLastOnesLeft #ReedBentley #JJGarrett pic.twitter.com/b2pYxc4wEt
— Ammo (@fromAMMO) May 5, 2019
Nevermind the fact that the brainbuster on the apron dealy looked like crap, Nate Webb tripped and fell! Gotta love him.
5. Kind of a headscissors, right?
Triton & El Coyote were part of a good ol’ fashioned lucha libre trios match in Arena Puebla on May 6. Triton tried a good ol’ fashioned head scissors off the top rope.
coyote ugly https://t.co/trFNUKVgvD pic.twitter.com/00UGqjcKE3
— luchablog (@luchablog) May 7, 2019
Triton was lucky to avoid disaster, but he should have known better than to jump on a coyote. They’re dangerous, yo.
Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a nice weekend!
