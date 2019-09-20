wrestling / News
Brad Pitt Has No Plans To Get Into A WWE Ring
September 20, 2019 | Posted by
– Cathy Kelley spoke to Brad Pitt to promote his new film Ad Astra. During the interview, Pitt was asked about the possibility of getting into a WWE ring.
When asked about attending a WWE event, Pitt said, “Sure, tell me what… I’m open for anything. I’m open. We’ll see what lines up.”
On the subject of actually getting into the ring, he stated, “Oh, you’re talking about actually getting in and fighting? No. Hell no,” Pitt said, laughing. “I’ll be a participant. I’ll spectate on that. Can you imagine? What a disaster.”
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Why Waylon Mercy Failed, How Much of It Came From Dan Spivey
- Braun Strowman Responds to Keith Olbermann Taking Shot at Him Being on MLB on FOX
- Dominik Dijakovic Takes Shot at Kenny Omega Over NXT ‘Developmental Talent’ Comments
- Kenny Omega on AEW vs. NXT on Wednesday Nights, Says AEW Will Show ‘Real Stars’ and Not ‘Developmental Talent’