Brad Pitt Has No Plans To Get Into A WWE Ring

– Cathy Kelley spoke to Brad Pitt to promote his new film Ad Astra. During the interview, Pitt was asked about the possibility of getting into a WWE ring.

When asked about attending a WWE event, Pitt said, “Sure, tell me what… I’m open for anything. I’m open. We’ll see what lines up.”

On the subject of actually getting into the ring, he stated, “Oh, you’re talking about actually getting in and fighting? No. Hell no,” Pitt said, laughing. “I’ll be a participant. I’ll spectate on that. Can you imagine? What a disaster.”