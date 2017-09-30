Bradley Cooper Offered Role Of Vince McMahon For Upcoming Biopic

PWInsider reports that Bradley Cooper has been offered the lead role in the upcoming Vince McMahon biopic Pandemonium, where he would play the WWE Chairman. The film is being produced by TriStar and WWE Studios. The current plan is to get an A-list name and Cooper is an Academy Award nominee. It’s unknown if Cooper will agree to the role, but an offer was sent to his representatives.

The film was written by Craig A. Williams (Underdog) in 2015 and has since had several rewrites. It’s believed that after WWE Studios got involved, the script would have changes to remove parts that the McMahon family wouldn’t like. There was an extensive report back in April about hte various script details from the screenplay at the time, which may have been changed. There were more risque elements that wouldn’t be factually accurate.

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (This Is Us, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot) will direct. WWE Studios head Michael Luisi and Aperture Entertainment’s Adam Goldworn will produce, with Zaftig Films’ Charlie Gogolak executive producing.

As a bit of trivia, Cooper previously appeared on WWE programming on a June 2010 episode of RAW to promote The A-Team.