– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, former AEW talent and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes discussed her stable in the early days of AEW< the Nightmare Collective, and why the angle was unceremoniously dropped. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Brandi Rhodes on what happened with the Nightmare Collective: “It was supposed to be me and Awesome Kong. Awesome Kong the wrestler and me the manager. Awesome Kong had this wonderful idea, she had this artwork sketched and everything of what she wanted her character to be and look like and it was this badass warrior woman who collected these trophies at the end of the matches of cutting off the hair.”

On who was involved with the angle: “The Nightmare Collective was not a me and Awesome Kong collaboration, it was a full creative collaboration. Everybody and their mother had something to add.”

On why she decided to put a stop to the angle: “Part of the reason why I was really like, ‘Okay it’s time for this to stop,’ [was] because there’s just too many people that have good intentions, too many cooks are in the pot though.”