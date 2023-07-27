Brandon Cutler Pitched Getting Assaulted In Lead-Up To AEW Blood & Guts

Brandon Cutler was not present for AEW Blood & Guts, and he says he pitched being attacked in the weeks before the match. Cutler and Michael Nakazawa were taken out by the Blackpool Combat Club back in April during the Elite vs. BCC feud, and he talked about the angle during an appearance on Comedy Store Wrestling. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On not being present for the match: “I got my ass whooped. In all honestly, that was an idea I had for an angle being that there were ten people in the angle itself with Blood & Guts that just happened. Early in the angle, it was apparent that every time they do these little brawls, I was standing outside the ring with the camera like, ‘should I get hit? Do I fight at all? Do I just stand there and record this?’ After a couple of those, I was like, ’Maybe me and Nak [Michael Nakazawa] should get taken out for this angle. I threw that idea out there as a whim to everyone.

“After a couple of times, I was like, ‘Since you’re taking everybody out,’ they took out Hangman with a screwdriver and Don (Callis). ‘What if you guys do that to me and Nak, but it’s a little more gruesome and it takes us out for the rest of the angle so we don’t have 12, 13, 14 people. You can wipe us out and have your angle, which is already 10 people deep, we can peace out for the rest of the angle.’ Everyone bit on it and it became ‘how brutal can they beat us up?’ There were a lot of ideas of ‘what if we had you locked up in a place backstage and dragged you to the ring.’ There were a lot of different ideas of how they could brutalize us. The end result is what you saw.”

On his mask being broken: “We discussed if we could do something backstage where I would get dragged out and the mask is broken or could we break one out there? Claudio was flexing one of them and was like, ‘these aren’t made to be broken.’ We couldn’t do it live. We had our production with saws chop up one and during the match, I swapped and put the broken one on.”