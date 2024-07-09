wrestling / News

Brandon Cutler Reportedly Files Trademark on Ring Name

July 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Brandon Cutler Michael Nakazawa Image Credit: AEW

Fightful reports that AEW talent Brandon Cutler filed a trademark on his ring name this week with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). He filed the trademark for “Brandon Cutler” on July 8. It had the following description:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

