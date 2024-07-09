Brandon Cutler Reportedly Files Trademark on Ring Name

– Fightful reports that AEW talent Brandon Cutler filed a trademark on his ring name this week with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). He filed the trademark for “Brandon Cutler” on July 8. It had the following description:

