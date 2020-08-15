WWE News: Braun Strowman Attacks Alexa Bliss on Smackdown, King Corbin Attacks Matt Riddle

Braun Strowman is a changed man amid his battle with The Fiend, proving so as he took out Alexa Bliss on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Strowman appeared in the main event segment of tonight’s show, sporting a shaved head as he prepared to confront The Fiend. However, Bliss came down instead and told him that he needs to wake up after he said he didn’t care about her on last week’s episode, and that he’s a changed man. Strowman said that everyone who encounters The Fiend changes including Alexa, and ordered her out of the ring. She yelled at Braun and slapped him several times before he grabbed her and lifted her up, dropping her with a Gorilla Press.

The lights then went out and when they came back they were red with Wyatt in the ring with Bliss, while Strowman appeared on the TitanTron:

– Matt Riddle was attacked by King Corbin during a backstage scene with Shorty G. SHorty was there to apologize for taking Corbin’s bounty, which inadvertently gave Corbin the opportinuty to take Riddle down personally: