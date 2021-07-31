Braun Strowman Set For First Post-WWE Appearance

Lucha Libre Online reports that Braun Strowman is set to make his first post-WWE appearance as he has agreed to appear at an event for Qatar Pro Wrestling. He will show up at QPW Superslam 3, which happens in Doha, Qatar on February 26 at the Lausail Sports Arena. QPW President Ali Al-Marafi handled negotiations personally. The contract will be signed in September after working on the legal and visa arrangements for Strowman to travel there.

The show also includes names like Bret Hart, Booker T, Sting, Eric Bischoff, Brian Cage, Sammy Guevara, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EC3, Jon Moxley, The Nation of Domination (Mark Henry, Ron Simmons and The Godfather) and more.