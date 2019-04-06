Bray Wyatt and Sami Zayn Expected To Return Soon

Post Wrestling reports that both Sami Zayn and Bray Wyatt are expected to return to WWE “imminently.”

WWE is expected to start running vignettes for Wyatt soon. It’s believed there have been “big changes” to his character that have been planned for some time. Wyatt has been teasing an in-ring return for months and even made an appearance at a live event back in December.

As for Zayn, while his return is also expected to be soon, it’s unknown when exactly it will happen or even if it’s been decided upon yet. The report suggests the Montreal tapings next week as a strong possibility. A vignette for his return aired in December but WWE hasn’t given any word since then.