– Bray Wyatt is the latest star to announce his entry into the 2018 Royal Rumble. Wyatt announced his entry following Raw in a Fallout video, which you can see below.

Wyatt joins John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin and Matt Hardy in the men’s Royal Rumble match. The PPV takes place on January 28th in Philadelphia and airs live on WWE Network.