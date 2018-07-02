Bray Wyatt Injured in Head-On Collision, Will Miss Tonight’s Raw

– WWE has announced that Bray Wyatt was injured in a head-on collision and will miss tonight’s episode of Raw. The company revealed the news on Monday and noted that the accident was the reason Wyatt missed the weekend live events.

According to the site, Wyatt was headed to the airport on Friday in Tampa, Florida to head out for the weekend live events when he was involved in the collison, which totaled his car and resulted in multiple injuries to Wyatt. He was treated at Tampa General Hospital and has since been released.

On behalf of 411, our best thoughts to Wyatt for a quick and full recovery.