wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt On How Hurtful Internet Comments Can Trigger Mental Health Issues
In a post on Instagram, Bray Wyatt spoke about how hurtful comments from anonymous people on social media can trigger mental health issues.
He wrote: “You are stale. They ruined you. He is boring. I hate his matches. My life is art. My art’s successes and my loved ones are the only exit I have from my mental health. You have no idea how much a simple, thoughtless comment on social media can directly affect the person you are sending it to. With great power comes great responsibility. The negativity in our world is astonishing. And mental health is at an all-time decline. Be better…. it could save a life. They saved mine. I love you JoJo I love you kids I love you Mom.”
View this post on Instagram
You are stale. They ruined you. He is boring. I hate his matches. My life is art. My art’s successes and my loved ones are the only exit I have from my mental health. You have no idea how much a simple, thoughtless comment on social media can directly affect the person you are sending it to. With great power comes great responsibility. The negativity in our world is astonishing. And mental health is at an all time decline. Be better…. it could save a life. They saved mine. I love you JoJo I love you kids I love you Mom
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Being Asked to Join the nWo, Says He Legitimized AEW, Explains How He Has Managed To Stay On Top For So Long
- Jim Ross Discusses Why He Doesn’t Think Chris Benoit Will Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame
- Allysin Kay Responds to Tessa Blanchard Statement, Calls Her a Liar and ‘Scumbag’
- Details On Two Names That Will Be In Houston On Royal Rumble Weekend (Possible Spoilers)