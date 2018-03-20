Bray Wyatt Rumored To Be Repackaged Following Ultimate Deletion

According to Wrestling Observer Radio (via sportskeeda.com), Bray Wyatt will likely be repackaged following the Ultimate deletion on last night’s WWE Raw. At the end of the match, Wyatt was thrown into the lake of reincarnation and disappeared. Here is what Meltzer had to say…

“So, I guess he’s going to come back different. I think it’s been a year of needing repackaging. I don’t know what he’ll do but hopefully it’s something completely different because the other character ran its course a long time ago.”