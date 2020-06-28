wrestling / News
Bret Hart Announces New Subscription Video Series
June 28, 2020 | Posted by
Bret Hart is making some confessions in a new online series coming to his official website. The WWE Hall of Famer announced on Sunday that Confessions of a Hitman is launching on BretHart.com atnd will run $35 for 35 episodes.
Hart said in the series, he will “talk about aspects of my childhood, career, life after wrestling, and current events.” You can see the announcement post below:
