WWE News: Bret Hart Canadian Walk Of Fame Ceremony Set For Next Week, Comedian Writes Ode to Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant

Bret Hart’s ceremony to get his star on the Canadian Walk Of Fame will take place next week. The Walk of Fame announced on Wednesday that the ceremony to unveil the stars for the 2020 & 2021 inductees, which were delayed due to the pandemic, will take place on May 26th in Toronto.

Hart is getting a star along with actors Graham Green and Keanu Reeves, the late singer Salome Bey, Cargojet CEO Ajay Virmani and more.

– Canadian comedian Jon Lajoie released a new song paying tribute to the Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant match at WrestleMania III. You can see the video for the song, which uses the old-school LJN action figures, below.

Lajoie wrote:

“This song is an ode to a window in my childhood when the world felt simple, and unfettered & unfiltered joy was still easily accessible. A time when Hulk Hogan defeating Andre the Giant meant that everything was going to be okay for ever & ever. New Wolfie’s Just Fine album 6/16”