Bret Hart On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Shame On All Of Them’

Bret Hart recently weighed in on the allegations of sexual misconduct levied against Vince McMahon. As you know, McMahon was accused of sexual assault, abuse trafficking and more by Janel Grant, who filed a lawsuit against him, John Laurinaitis and WWE. Hart was recently on the Rise Guys Podcast and during the conversation he was asked about the allegations. Hart didn’t hold anything back in addressing the matter.

“Everything that happened with John Laurinaitis and the things they were doing with that poor girl, shame on all of them,” Hart said (per Fightful). “That’s just terrible. I’ve had all my ups and downs with Vince McMahon, and in a lot of ways, I have a lot of respect for him, but at the same time, I find what happened there inexcusable and there’s no place for that.”

He continued, “I think Vince McMahon became a predator and used wrestling as his backdrop for all of his evil. This tells me that too much money can turn you into a bad person.”

The allegations led to McMahon resigning from TKO and WWE. Laurinaitis has recently been dropped from the lawsuit after he agreed to cooperate with Grant’s legal team and provide evidence for her case. McMahon has denied all the allegations against him.