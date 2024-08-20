Bret Hart Pushes Back On People Saying Vince McMahon Had ‘No Other Option’ In Montreal Screwjob

Bret Hart doesn’t buy the argument that Vince McMahon didn’t have any other option in the Montreal Screwjob. Hart was asked about the whole oft-discussed matter on the Attitude Era Podcast and spoke about talent like The Undertaker saying that McMahon had no choice but to act as he did. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On wrestlers who say there wasn’t any other option: “I always hear this crap, like The Undertaker said a few days ago, ‘they had to do what they were gonna do because there was no other option,’ b******t. I had another six weeks left on my contract. There was a million things that could have been done. It was a case of liars and cheaters and backstabbers, and guys that made that moment happen. Shawn, Triple H, Vince McMahon. I wish I knocked them all out. I have no regrets.”

On knocking out Vince McMahon: “I can’t believe Vince McMahon’s actually gonna confront me. We walked up to each other and locked up like a wrestling match, and I knocked him out with one punch. It was the greatest punch I ever threw. Absolutely beautiful uppercut. I lifted him up about a foot off the ground, broke my hand, but it was the sweetest punch I ever threw. I wouldn’t change anything about it. Vince McMahon can rot in hell.”