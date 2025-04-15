Bret Hart Hopes Stars Try To Tell a Better Story Than His WrestleMania 13 Match With Steve Austin

Bret Hart believes that his match with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13 is the best from a storytelling standpoint, and he hopes that younger talent will try to top it. The match will be the first bouth inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as an Immortal Moment, and Hart spoke with Complex for a new interview in which he said that someone will eventually surpass the bout’s story.

“With all respect to all the young wrestlers today, I’ve never seen anyone that told a better story than the one I had with Steve,” Hart said. “And I hope there’s wrestlers out there that will take the initiative to say, ‘I’m gonna have a better match than what Bret Hart and Steve Austin had. I’m gonna top it.’ And I wish them all the best. I cheer them on and I’m looking forward to watching that.”

he continued, “And I know somebody, somewhere is gonna do it. Maybe it’s just my ego, but nobody’s ever topped that match yet.”

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday night and air on Peacock.